INTERVIEW | Increase tests, start contact tracing: Dr Gopikumar on Kerala's COVID strategy

Q.Is the strategy adopted by government good enough?

A. We are still at the peak. The government’s strategy is lacking in many areas. The first and foremost is testing. The government should increase testing to at least 1 lakh a day. Contact tracing and surveillance testing are not taking place now. They should be re-started.

Q. Will strengthening restrictions at this stage help?

A. Yes, it will. Continuation of reverse quarantine strategy is important. Unnecessary travel should be curbed. We are not asking all people to stay inside, but there should be some curbs.

Q. Kerala’s initial good record has been shattered. Why?

A. Though delaying the Covid peak helped the healthcare system get prepared, it failed to contain the spread of the virus at large.

Q. What could have been done to avoid the situation?

A. Strictly implementing the Covid protocol, strengthening the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign and increasing testing.

Q. Do you think healthcare facilities — both government and private — have been used optimally?

A. The involvement of private hospitals was not that much initially. They were involved only when the cases started increasing and now it is adequate as far as the disease handling is concerned.

Q. Do you think the entire population needs to be vaccinated?

A. At least 70-80% of the population should be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.