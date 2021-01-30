STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Right out of a cartoonscape

Travel and automobile photographer Arjun Menon’s obsession for superhero figures took an interesting turn during lockdown

Published: 30th January 2021 06:25 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Growing up in India in the 90s, travel and automobile photographer Arjun Menon was obsessed with cartoons, especially those featuring superheroes. He was particularly fond of ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ which aired on Cartoon Network. All the action figures of characters from the show he received as gifts were perhaps young Arjun’s most prized possessions. “I would really cherish them because I could physically play and tell stories with all the characters I saw on TV. That’s where my love for action figures began,” says Arjun.

As years passed, his collection grew, taking the pride of place at his home. In March, when the country went into a lockdown due to the pandemic, all his action figures came alive for Arjun once again. “It was a stressful period for most of us. My coping mechanism was to do something that brings me joy. That is how I gravitated towards photographing my action figures,” says Arjun.

Having attempted something similar long ago with his friend, Arjun could not take the project forward due lack of time within his busy travel schedule. But the pandemic gave him ample time to come up with a novel idea of recreating gfx rendered scenes from superhero movies using household objects. Arjun uses virtually any item at his disposal to model a futuristic set as seen in movies to photograph his favourite characters mid action.

“I wanted to try and tell stories out of these figures, create worlds around them and see where it all goes. Considering we couldn’t go out and buy anything for the project, I started looking at things in my house differently. The first image I created was with Joker from Batman in my oven and it worked. So that was an eyeopener.”

The result is simply astounding. The highly detailed set Arjun envisions seems straight of a CGI rendered superhero movie scene. “Each image was a new challenge. I had to break down things into their design properties but the possibilities were endless,” adds Arjun.

Having created close to 20 dioramas so far, Arjun’s most viral rendition is perhaps the one featuring a falling Joker from a skyscraper grinning diabolically from ear to ear. To depict a realistic cityscape, the photographer used AC vent, keyboard, Bluetooth speakers and dumbbells as buildings while an LED-lit base gives the impression of a bustling Gotham. Find more of Arjun’s dioramas on Instagram @artleavesamark

