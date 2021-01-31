859 test Covid positive, 826 recover

KOCHI: The district on Saturday reported 859 new Covid cases. Of these, 811 were infected through local transmission. Nine healthcare workers also figure among the positive cases. According to health officials, the sources of infection of 35 persons could not be established.Meanwhile, 826 persons recovered from the viral disease in the district. In all, 11,059 patients are currently undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. As many as 8,606 patients are being treated for Covid at their homes and 741 patients are being treated at various private hospitals.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Tejas Mark II to roll out next year; high-speed trials in 2023: HAL Chief Madhavan
Will honour PM's dignity, but also protect farmers' self-respect: Naresh Tikait
Police stations in Karnataka's Ballari district to get separate complaint desks for women
Two Karnataka doctors give different disability certificates to suspected Endosulfan victim
BJP leaders assure Matuas of Shah's meeting soon, Trinamool blames it of resorting to falsehood
Pep Guardiola claims 500th win of managerial career as Manchester City defeat Sheffield United