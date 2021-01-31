859 test Covid positive, 826 recover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Saturday reported 859 new Covid cases. Of these, 811 were infected through local transmission. Nine healthcare workers also figure among the positive cases. According to health officials, the sources of infection of 35 persons could not be established.Meanwhile, 826 persons recovered from the viral disease in the district. In all, 11,059 patients are currently undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. As many as 8,606 patients are being treated for Covid at their homes and 741 patients are being treated at various private hospitals.