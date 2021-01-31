STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Govt to set up ‘special cell’ to attract investors: Minister

Industries Minister E P Jayarajan on Saturday disclosed the government’s plan to set up a special cell headed by the industries secretary to woo investors to the state.

Published: 31st January 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

EP Jayarajan

EP Jayarajan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Industries Minister E P Jayarajan on Saturday disclosed the government’s plan to set up a special cell headed by the industries secretary to woo investors to the state. Those willing to make investments of up to `100 crore will be allowed to start projects in a week through the cell, he said while inaugurating the 100 TPD Caustic Concentration plant and 60 TPD HCL synthesis unit at Travancore Cochin Chemicals (TCC), Udyogamandal on Saturday. 

“ Would-be investors don’t have to submit the necessary documents within days of setting up shop. The prospective entrepreneurs need to do so only within a year of starting the project. With the help of the industrial boom, the government aims to generate more employment opportunities,” he said.  
The minister pointed out that compared to small scale industries, the opportunity for large- scale industries was limited in the state.  

“In the last four years, the state could attract investment worth nearly `6,000 cr through 63,000 MSME initiatives. However, instead of wooing investors, there was a campaign to discourage them. To turn the state into an investor-friendly destination, we changed the rules and regulations.We have even set up a single-window system to fast-track the process of granting permission for investors,” he said at the function presided over by Hibi Eden,MP. 

According to E P Jayarajan, Travancore Cochin Chemicals had made a profit of `55.87 crore during the last fiscal. “ With the commissioning of the two plants, the government is trying to ramp up production of caustic soda to 250 TPD. If everything goes per plan, Travancore Cochin Chemicals can even export the product,” he said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EP Jayarajan
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp