Man attacks friend over alleged affair

By Express News Service

KOCHI: violent duel between two men at Kalamassery here over an affair with a 50-year-old woman turned deadly, with one of them allegedly bludgeoning the other on the head with an iron rod.



Accused Sajimon Pathros, 51, hailing from Kottayam was arrested in connection with the incident, officers said. Santhosh Kumar, 38, of Kizhakkambalam, who was grievously injured in the attack, has been admitted to hospital.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Cheenakalayil where the 50-year-old woman was staying with Sajimon in a rented house. Though Sajimon has a wife and daughter, the couple is estranged. Sajimon, Santhosh and the woman have known one another for the last seven years as they worked in the catering sector. The woman, who has a 24-year-old son, had shifted to Kalamassery from Kottayam.

“Sajimon suspected the woman of two-timing him by having an affair with Santhosh Kumar. On Thursday night, Sajimon left the house saying he was going somewhere. But he sneaked back and hid himself waiting for Santhosh to turn up there.

At night when Santhosh arrived, Sajimon came out and picked up a quarrel with him. In a fit of rage, Sajimon hit Santhosh on the head. Alerted by the howls, neighbours rushed to the spot and called in the police,” said an officer. Sajimon has since been remanded in judicial custody.