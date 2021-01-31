Man, woman found dead at Chalakudy lodge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A man and a woman were found hanging inside a lodge at Chalakudy on Saturday morning. The deceased are Sajith, 33, of Marottichal, Thrissur and Anitha, 28, of Lakshmi Nagar, Erode.Police said the incident came to light when Anitha’s children -- 13-year-old girl and seven-year-old boy -- alerted the lodge staff about the suicide.

They had checked into the lodge a week ago.Police said Sajith had told the staff that they were looking for a house on rent at Angamaly and would stay for a week till they find a house.

On Saturday morning, the children woke up to see the bodies hanging from the ceiling. They immediately alerted the staff. Police said they have recovered a suicide note from the room.

“Preliminary probe reveals that Anitha and Sajith were in a relationship and they were planning to settle down here. The children are from Anitha’s first marriage. We have alerted Anitha’s family members and have handed over the girl and the boy to Child Welfare Committee (CWC)’s custody,” a police officer said.