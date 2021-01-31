Measures intensified to stem Covid spread in Kochi, tests to be increased

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the spike in Covid-19 cases in Ernakulam, the district administration decided to increase the number of RT-PCR tests.

According to health officials, a decision has been made to increase RT-PCR tests by 75 per cent in the overall tests conducted in the district.

Earlier the district mostly relied on antigen testing compared to RT-PCR. District collector S Suhas held a meeting with the nodal officers in the district on Saturday to discuss strategies to curb the spread of virus.

“Since the average sensitivity of the antigen tests are only 50-70 per cent, we have decided to change the testing strategy by increasing RT-PCR tests. With regard to this, directions have been given to government and private labs to take necessary measures. Only those testing kits approved by ICMR should be used by the labs for testing,” said a health official.

In the meeting held by the collector, a decision was taken to promote pool testing since RT-PCR test rates are higher compared to the antigen. In the case of pool tests, samples of five people will be taken in one batch and tested for the virus.

Meanwhile, more sectoral magistrates have been deployed in the district to ensure that people and shops follow Covid protocol. Recently, within corporation limits one sectoral magistrate was newly appointed for 10 wards. Sectoral magistrates have been appointed at the panchayat level as well.

Public places where people are likely to crowd, shops, weddings, funerals and festivals will be closely monitored by sectoral magistrates.

The awareness campaign for Covid will also be strengthened in the district. As per police officials, the restrictions in containment zones will be strengthened as well.

Meanwhile, Suhas said that arrangements will be made to facilitate 8,500 more beds at CFLTCs in the district.