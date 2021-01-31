Navy undertakes drive to clean up coastal areas on Martyrs’ Day

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Southern Naval Command (SNC) organised a coastal cleanup drive and mass ‘shramdaan’ at Kochi Naval Base, as part of observing Martyrs’ Day. Similar activities were organised at the Ezhimala Naval Academy, Lonavla, Chilka, Jamnagar, Goa, Coimbatore and Fort Kochi sub-units to keep the waterfronts and beaches clean and litter-free. The entire event, which saw active participation from the naval community, was held adhering to Covid protocol.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral A K Chawla and Station Commander Commodore Anil Joseph led the drive in Venduruthy channel and the naval base. While participants cleaned non-biodegradable waste in Venduruthy channel, the focus was on removing plastic waste inside the naval base and surrounding areas.

Kochi Mayor M Anil Kumar, who visited the base, was apprised of the environmental initiatives taken up by the navy. He also visited the waste management facility inside the naval residential area and complimented the efforts of the community.