STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

One held for clash at hospital

The North Paravoor police arrested a 23-year-old man for clashing with his friends, reportedly in an inebriated state, at the North Paravoor taluk hospital. 

Published: 31st January 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The North Paravoor police arrested a 23-year-old man for clashing with his friends, reportedly in an inebriated state, at the North Paravoor taluk hospital. The arrested is Akhil Kallarackal of Kedamangalam. He arrived at the hospital at 3pm with an injury to his finger. 

Police said the man was drunk and became violent when doctors tried to treat him. Akhil then clashed with his friends when they tried to intervene. Soon, hospital authorities informed the police.
The accused was booked under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act for causing damage of over `25,000 and with relevant sections for attacking doctors and for using criminal force to prevent a public servant from executing duty. 

2 arrested for attacking youth 
Kochi: The North Paravoor police on Friday arrested two persons for allegedly attacking a youth on Monday. Zulfikar, 46, of Puliyath, Edavanakkad, and Ayub, 42, of Thaiparamb, were involved in attacking one Pramod near Pullamkulam School.  Pramod sustained fractures to his fingers after the accused hit him with steel pipes.  The accused had gone into hiding after the attack. Police said that the attack was following a Facebook post that allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of the accused. However, police did not divulge further details considering the sensitive nature of the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp