One held for clash at hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The North Paravoor police arrested a 23-year-old man for clashing with his friends, reportedly in an inebriated state, at the North Paravoor taluk hospital. The arrested is Akhil Kallarackal of Kedamangalam. He arrived at the hospital at 3pm with an injury to his finger.

Police said the man was drunk and became violent when doctors tried to treat him. Akhil then clashed with his friends when they tried to intervene. Soon, hospital authorities informed the police.

The accused was booked under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act for causing damage of over `25,000 and with relevant sections for attacking doctors and for using criminal force to prevent a public servant from executing duty.

2 arrested for attacking youth

Kochi: The North Paravoor police on Friday arrested two persons for allegedly attacking a youth on Monday. Zulfikar, 46, of Puliyath, Edavanakkad, and Ayub, 42, of Thaiparamb, were involved in attacking one Pramod near Pullamkulam School. Pramod sustained fractures to his fingers after the accused hit him with steel pipes. The accused had gone into hiding after the attack. Police said that the attack was following a Facebook post that allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of the accused. However, police did not divulge further details considering the sensitive nature of the issue.