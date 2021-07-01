Food for the heart and stomach!

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: His love for the capital city’s most sought-after delicacies prompted Rifaz Rasheed to upload photos of them on his Instagram page two years ago. Called ‘Theetapandaram’, Rifaz’s page also became a space to flaunt his new recipes and vlogs of food adventures. The Alappuzha native who is pursuing post-graduation in medical practice at a private hospital in the capital city is now quite popular among fellow foodies. Rifaz posts easy-to-make recipes that can fill our tummies and hearts during the lockdown, while also suggesting some of the best dishes available on home delivery from city’s restaurants.

“My wife Sithara and I are medical students. We had a tight work schedule during the last lockdown. So, I tried to cook myself when Sithara was not around. I tried new recipes and those my mother and mother-in-law shared. Theettapandaram was thus a result of my love for food and the lockdown desperation,” quips Rifaz.

According to Rifaz most of his followers are youngsters and his easy-to-make recipes are a hit among them. Minimalist breakfast dishes like ghee-fried bananas, scrambled eggs, stir-fried potatoes or a mix-up of all three are sure to make your stomach full, he adds. “Recipes like cheese toasted bread, cheese tomato omelet, chicken tawa roast, nadan prawns roast and even chicken pot rice had many takers,” he says.Now, his posts are also a reference for those who want to order food at home. “I upload details about the dishes only after tasting it. But since all of us have different palates, I say you should try it yourself,” he says.

Rifaz recalls how he felt that the soul of the capital city’s food lies in its authentic dishes. “I wish to explore those recipes from the outskirts of the city when the government lifts the restrictions. Also, Sithara and I have plans to try out simple recipes of Korean food at home with ingredients available in the kitchen,” he says. Find him at @theetapandaram