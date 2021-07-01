STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Food for the heart and stomach!

Rifaz Rasheed’s Instagram page is a guide to amateur cooks and every foody

Published: 01st July 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: His love for the capital city’s most sought-after delicacies prompted Rifaz Rasheed to upload photos of them on his Instagram page two years ago. Called ‘Theetapandaram’, Rifaz’s page also became a space to flaunt his new recipes and vlogs of food adventures. The Alappuzha native who is pursuing post-graduation in medical practice at a private hospital in the capital city is now quite popular among fellow foodies. Rifaz posts easy-to-make recipes that can fill our tummies and hearts during the lockdown, while also suggesting some of the best dishes available on home delivery from city’s restaurants.

“My wife Sithara and I are medical students. We had a tight work schedule during the last lockdown. So, I tried to cook myself when Sithara was not around. I tried new recipes and those my mother and mother-in-law shared. Theettapandaram was thus a result of my love for food and the lockdown desperation,” quips Rifaz. 

According to Rifaz most of his followers are youngsters and his easy-to-make recipes are a hit among them. Minimalist breakfast dishes like ghee-fried bananas, scrambled eggs, stir-fried potatoes or a mix-up of all three are sure to make your stomach full, he adds. “Recipes like cheese toasted bread, cheese tomato omelet, chicken tawa roast, nadan prawns roast and even chicken pot rice had many takers,” he says.Now, his posts are also a reference for those who want to order food at home. “I upload details about the dishes only after tasting it. But since all of us have different palates, I say you should try it yourself,” he says. 

Rifaz recalls how he felt that the soul of the capital city’s food lies in its authentic dishes. “I wish to explore those recipes from the outskirts of the city when the government lifts the restrictions. Also, Sithara and I have plans to try out simple recipes of Korean food at home with ingredients available in the kitchen,” he says. Find him at @theetapandaram

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp