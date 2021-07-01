Man assaults pregnant wife over dowry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Aluva West police have launched a probe into a pregnant woman’s complaint that her husband assaulted her over dowry. The 22-year-old woman has also approached the State Women’s Commission against her husband, Jowhar.

The police said she was tortured by her husband over the past week. As the woman raised the matter in her family, her family decided to bring her back from her husband’s house. When they reached the house, Jowhar attacked her father and the others. The woman, who is four-and-a-half months pregnant, alleged Jowhar even kicked her in the stomach.