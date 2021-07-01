‘Pawsome’ cakes to feed our furry friends!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi-based sisters Megna Santhosh and Annov Santhosh have teamed up with six other cake makers to conduct a bake sale titled ‘Pawsome People Project’. For every cake you order, part of the proceeds will go towards ensuring the welfare of stray dogs. The money will help buy them food as well as arrange vaccination and treatment for them, said Megna.

The sisters’ firm, Nutcracker peanut butter, will team up with other home brands like Temptybakes by Siya, The Brownie Shack by Shruti Bidasaria, bakeD by Diya Mary Mathew, Silvi’s creations by Rohit Thomas, Foodkindamood by Samerah Mathai, and Choco Berry by Anjusha. You can pre-order ‘pawsome’ cakes till July 2. Once the final list is ready, the organisers will contact all the customers and inform them regarding order delivery/pickup. All the orders are expected to be delivered on July 3. To participate, join https://www.pawsomepeople.org/bakesale