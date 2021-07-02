Agent pawns house without consent, arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Thursday arrested a real estate agent who allegedly pawned a house without the consent of its owner at Ponekkara in Kochi. The arrested was Faisal, 44, a native of Valapad in Thrissur district. According to the police, the house was owned by a retired college professor currently living in Bengaluru. “The owner wanted to give the house for rent. The owner entrusted the key of the house with a neighbour so that interested parties can visit the house,” said an officer.

However, Faisal took the key from the neighbour claiming he has made an agreement with the owner, forged documents and pawned the house to an Idukki native named Naufal.Faisal was produced before the court and was remanded, the official said.