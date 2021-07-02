Bail plea of YC leader booked under Pocso Act rejected

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Court (for the trial of atrocities and sexual violence against women and children) on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Shan Mohammed, Youth Congress Ernakulam district secretary, who is an accused in a Pocso case. Opposing the petition, public prosecutor P A Bindu submitted that the victim in her statement under Section 164 of CrPC clearly stated the involvement of Shan Mohammed in the crime.

Besides, he has criminal antecedents as he was booked in two cases on charges of outraging the modesty of a woman. A custodial interrogation of the accused is required as the vehicle in which the victim was lured by the accused is yet to be recovered. Since the accused has political influence, there is a strong possibility of evidence being tampered with. Hence, bail should not be granted, the prosecution submitted.