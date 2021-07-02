Burglar decamps with Rs 1.5 lakh from Kochi shop

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Causing a flutter among the shopkeepers in the city, a burglar decamped with Rs 1.5 lakh from a shop located on Chittoor Road near Kacheripady. According to the CCTV footage, the burglar broke into the shop that sells sanitiser and vacuum cleaners around 1.20am on Thursday. The incident came to light when the staff came to open the shop. The shutter lock was found on the roadside.

“The thief spent nearly an hour breaking into the shop. The CCTV footage clearly shows that he waited a while before breaking the lock. We lost an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh kept in the shop,” said a staffer. Interestingly, the burglar — who took so long to complete the theft — left laptops, mobile phones and other items adjacent to the money untouched. However, the police — alerted by those in the shop — are yet to start an investigation. “The shop owner is yet to lodge an official plaint. If we get a complaint, we will start the investigation,” said an officer with the Ernakulam Central police station.