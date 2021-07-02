Ernakulam devices new drive to expand Covid vaccination, end digital divide

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Charting out an action plan to include marginalised groups in the vaccination plan, the Ernakulam district administration is kickstarting a new drive from Thursday. The authorities aim to remove the digital divide in the process of booking jabs.

The campaign will ensure complete vaccination of bedridden patients, destitute, tribal communities and those above 60 years who are yet to receive their first dose. “We are collecting data on the target population through local bodies with the help of RRT, Sanadhasena and ward members. They will be assisted by Anganawadi and Kudumbasree members, who will hand over the data to health field staff.

The details are then entered on the Cowin website from Akshaya centres. Apart from this, a nurse working in palliative care will be entrusted with the administration of vaccines for bedridden patients at their home,” said a health department official.

A dedicated field health staff has been appointed to prepare the data on destitute and homeless based on their proximity from vaccination centres. “Our field staff will formulate the list under each civic body. A special session will be organised at the hospitals or outreach centres for them. Much like our outreach campaigns at Kuttambuzha panchayat, exclusive vaccination drives will be organised at SC colonies and areas with tribal populations,” said the official.

With senior citizens showing vaccine reluctancy, the department is planning to inoculate everyone above 60 years of age who are yet to receive the first dose. “With the support of local bodies, we collect data of senior citizens above 60 across the district. We will organise special sessions for them at hospitals and PHCs. Once the 60+ category is fully vaccinated, we will shift focus to 55 years and above category, followed by 50-45 years,” the official said.

Change in vax availability from July 1

All government outreach centres and private hospitals in municipal and corporation areas will receive online booing only. No spot allocation will be available

At all NHM vaccination centres in the Corporation area will have 50 per cent online and 50 per cent spot bookings for priority groups.

Ernakulam General Hospital and PVS Covid Apex Centre will have 70 per cent online and 30 per cent spot bookings for priority groups

General Hospital Muvattupuzha, Dist Hospital Aluva, CHCs, PHCs and FHCs will have 30 per cent online and 70 per cent spot bookings