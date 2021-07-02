STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam devices new drive to expand Covid vaccination, end digital divide

Charting out an action plan to include marginalised groups in the vaccination plan, the Ernakulam district administration is kickstarting a new drive from Thursday.

Published: 02nd July 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Charting out an action plan to include marginalised groups in the vaccination plan, the Ernakulam district administration is kickstarting a new drive from Thursday. The authorities aim to remove the digital divide in the process of booking jabs. 

The campaign will ensure complete vaccination of bedridden patients, destitute, tribal communities and those above 60 years who are yet to receive their first dose. “We are collecting data on the target population through local bodies with the help of RRT, Sanadhasena and ward members. They will be assisted by Anganawadi and Kudumbasree members, who will hand over the data to health field staff.

The details are then entered on the Cowin website from Akshaya centres. Apart from this, a nurse working in palliative care will be entrusted with the administration of vaccines for bedridden patients at their home,” said a health department official.

A dedicated field health staff has been appointed to prepare the data on destitute and homeless based on their proximity from vaccination centres. “Our field staff will formulate the list under each civic body. A special session will be organised at the hospitals or outreach centres for them. Much like our outreach campaigns at Kuttambuzha panchayat, exclusive vaccination drives will be organised at SC colonies and areas with tribal populations,” said the official.

With senior citizens showing vaccine reluctancy, the department is planning to inoculate everyone above 60 years of age who are yet to receive the first dose. “With the support of local bodies, we collect data of senior citizens above 60 across the district. We will organise special sessions for them at hospitals and PHCs. Once the 60+ category is fully vaccinated, we will shift focus to 55 years and above category, followed by 50-45 years,” the official said.

Change in vax availability from July 1

All government outreach centres and private hospitals in municipal and corporation areas will receive online booing only. No spot allocation will be available

At all NHM vaccination centres in the Corporation area will have 50 per cent online and 50 per cent spot bookings for priority groups.

Ernakulam General Hospital and PVS Covid Apex Centre will have 70 per cent online and 30 per cent spot bookings for priority groups

General Hospital Muvattupuzha, Dist Hospital Aluva, CHCs, PHCs and FHCs will have 30 per cent online and 70 per cent spot bookings

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam COVID vaccine COVID 19
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp