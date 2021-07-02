Gold donated to CM relief fund to be auctioned soon

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The district revenue department has invited quotations from jewellery shop owners for buying the gold ornaments donated by the public to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) for Covid relief. A total of 224.67 grams of gold was contributed to the CMDRF.

Quotations will be opened at 11.30am on July 16. The gold valuation will be held in the presence of the deputy collector (General) at the collectorate at 11.30am on July 7. The jewellery shop owners should submit their quotations in person or by email on or before 4pm on July 15 with a DD of Rs 15,000 as collateral security. If someone quotes more than the quotation of the highest bidder on the day of the auction, that person will get the ornaments.

The officials expect at least the market price of the gold on the day the quotation was invited -- June 21. The ornaments include a necklace, rings and bangle. The sale of the gold as per the quotations received will be decided by the district collector.

On confirmation of the sale of the gold, the jewellery shop owner has to pay 3 per cent GST. Those who are applying should mention the following information on the cover of the quotation letter -- address, contact number and quotation for purchase of gold donated to the CMDRF.