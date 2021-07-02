Hoteliers seek nod to restart business
Dissent is brewing among food business operators as a majority of the hotels and restaurants continues to remain shut because of the lockdown restrictions imposed by the state government.
KOCHI: Dissent is brewing among food business operators as a majority of the hotels and restaurants continues to remain shut because of the lockdown restrictions imposed by the state government. On Thursday, various district and local units of the Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association (KHRA) submitted a memorandum to the respective local MLAs and Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil demanding permission to resume dining-in and parcel services.
According to KHRA, nearly 60 to 70 per cent of the eateries have wound up their business because of the stringent regulations. The association expressed strong protest against the government’s decision to promote online food delivery platforms, alleging this is adversely affecting small and medium eateries. KHRA President M Moideenkutty Haji said nearly one lakh eateries in the state are in deep crisis.
“Many hotels that are shut down may not reopen. Most of the small hotels cannot afford to offer delivery services or tie-up with online delivery platforms. The government reopened bars and beverage outlets which led to crowding. Restaurants are not spreading the infection and the authorities should let hotels stay open till 9.30pm and resume dine-in services,” said Moideenkutty. The association also demanded the government look into the fleecing carried out by online food delivery platforms.
Demands raised
Exemption from paying electricity fixed charges and other charges
Permission to pay arrears in instalments
Waiver on property tax
Exemption on GST
Moratorium on bank loans
Short-term and long-term loans to enable reopening
Reduction of unreasonable license fees levied by the Pollution Control Board
Resuming dine-in services
Permission to keep restaurants open till 9.30pm