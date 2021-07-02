Hoteliers seek nod to restart business

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Dissent is brewing among food business operators as a majority of the hotels and restaurants continues to remain shut because of the lockdown restrictions imposed by the state government. On Thursday, various district and local units of the Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association (KHRA) submitted a memorandum to the respective local MLAs and Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil demanding permission to resume dining-in and parcel services.

According to KHRA, nearly 60 to 70 per cent of the eateries have wound up their business because of the stringent regulations. The association expressed strong protest against the government’s decision to promote online food delivery platforms, alleging this is adversely affecting small and medium eateries. KHRA President M Moideenkutty Haji said nearly one lakh eateries in the state are in deep crisis.

“Many hotels that are shut down may not reopen. Most of the small hotels cannot afford to offer delivery services or tie-up with online delivery platforms. The government reopened bars and beverage outlets which led to crowding. Restaurants are not spreading the infection and the authorities should let hotels stay open till 9.30pm and resume dine-in services,” said Moideenkutty. The association also demanded the government look into the fleecing carried out by online food delivery platforms.

Demands raised

Exemption from paying electricity fixed charges and other charges

Permission to pay arrears in instalments

Waiver on property tax

Exemption on GST

Moratorium on bank loans

Short-term and long-term loans to enable reopening

Reduction of unreasonable license fees levied by the Pollution Control Board

Resuming dine-in services

Permission to keep restaurants open till 9.30pm

