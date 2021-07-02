STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Hoteliers seek nod to restart business

Dissent is brewing among food business operators as a majority of the hotels and restaurants continues to remain shut because of the lockdown restrictions imposed by the state government.

Published: 02nd July 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Dissent is brewing among food business operators as a majority of the hotels and restaurants continues to remain shut because of the lockdown restrictions imposed by the state government. On Thursday, various district and local units of the Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association (KHRA) submitted a memorandum to the respective local MLAs and Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil demanding permission to resume dining-in and parcel services. 

According to KHRA, nearly 60 to 70 per cent of the eateries have wound up their business because of the stringent regulations. The association expressed strong protest against the government’s decision to promote online food delivery platforms, alleging this is adversely affecting small and medium eateries. KHRA President M Moideenkutty Haji said nearly one lakh eateries in the state are in deep crisis. 

“Many hotels that are shut down may not reopen. Most of the small hotels cannot afford to offer delivery services or tie-up with online delivery platforms. The government reopened bars and beverage outlets which led to crowding. Restaurants are not spreading the infection and the authorities should let hotels stay open till 9.30pm and resume dine-in services,” said Moideenkutty. The association also demanded the government look into the fleecing carried out by online food delivery platforms. 

Demands raised
Exemption from paying electricity fixed charges and other charges

Permission to pay arrears in instalments 

Waiver on property tax

Exemption on GST

Moratorium on bank loans

Short-term and long-term loans to enable reopening

Reduction of unreasonable license fees levied by the Pollution Control Board

Resuming dine-in services

Permission to keep restaurants open till 9.30pm 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp