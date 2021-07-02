‘If dowry is involved, don’t bless wedding’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The latest editorial in Sathyadeepam, a weekly published by the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, has urged the Church to take a decision not to bless weddings when dowry is involved in the alliance. The editorial is in the backdrop of recent deaths and attacks on women over dowry. The editorial also stated that the Church should make weddings free of dowry, not because it is illegal, but it is against humanity.

“Women are still in the back rows of Church events. The role of women in the meetings of representatives is limited to distributing snacks. The anti-woman nature of our households was clear from the fact that harassment and deaths over dowry have happened in the presence and abetment of other family members,” the editorial said. “In the Catholic church, there is no divorce. At the same time, efforts should come from the side of the Church to speed up procedures to quickly liberate those imprisoned illegally in invalid marriages,” it added.

The editorial further stated that even when a broad mandate is given to the State Women’s Commission for empowering women and rehabilitating them, the failure in resolving complaints in a time-bound manner was inviting criticism.