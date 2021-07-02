Infinix possibilities

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Infinix launched its new variant Note 10 Pro in India.The phone is available only in the 8GB + 256GB RAM storage variant. A flexible Silicon TPU case has also been added to the package. The new variant comes in three colours- Purple, Black, and Nordic Secret, which gives a glazing, dual shade to the phone in matte finish.

The not-so-compact device comes in 8.7mm thickness and weighs 207g. Though the phone looks large, the weight has been evenly distributed. The feature that helps this gadget stand out is undoubtedly it’s 6.9-inch display, giving the user a wide video viewing experience in a full HD plus resolution.

The inclusion of the IPS LCD lacks the Super AMOLED display features including the deep, popping colour in the visuals. But from the perspective of IPS LCD, the phone does offer one a good viewing experience. Widevine L1 certification has been given for the users to view the Full HD content on Amazon and Netflix.

With 90Hz refresh and 180Hz touch sampling rate gives one a smooth and fast experience and its an added advantage for the gamers out there. The incorporation of Dar-Link technology by Infinix enhances the graphic display and touchscreen sensitivity. The technology can also reduce the temperature generated out of prolong gaming, and provides a pleasing gaming experience.

The variant consists of a side-mounted fingerprint and has a face unlock option as well. The device is packed with a 5000mAH battery and can charge rapidly with the 33W fast charger. Infinix Note 10 Pro is powered with the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.

This smartphone runs XOS 7.6 based on Android 11

The gadget houses a quad-camera set up in the back- a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel black & white sensor. It also offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Dual stereo speakers are also given.

Infinix Note 10 Pro

Price: Rs 16,999

8 GB RAM | 256 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB

17.65 cm (6.95 inch) Full HD+ Display

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery

MediaTek Helio G95 Processor

33W Charger | 90Hz Refresh Rate