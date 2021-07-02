STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Infinix possibilities

The new Note 10 Pro is a budget phone that comes with a stellar display

Published: 02nd July 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Infinix launched its new variant Note 10 Pro in India.The phone is available only in the 8GB + 256GB RAM storage variant. A flexible Silicon TPU case has also been added to the package. The new variant comes in three colours- Purple, Black, and Nordic Secret, which gives a glazing, dual shade to the phone in matte finish.

The not-so-compact device comes in 8.7mm thickness and weighs 207g. Though the phone looks large, the weight has been evenly distributed. The feature that helps this gadget stand out is undoubtedly it’s 6.9-inch display, giving the user a wide video viewing experience in a full HD plus resolution.

The inclusion of the IPS LCD lacks the Super AMOLED display features including the deep, popping colour in the visuals. But from the perspective of IPS LCD, the phone does offer one a good viewing experience. Widevine L1 certification has been given for the users to view the Full HD content on Amazon and Netflix.

With 90Hz refresh and 180Hz touch sampling rate gives one a smooth and fast experience and its an added advantage for the gamers out there. The incorporation of Dar-Link technology by Infinix enhances the graphic display and touchscreen sensitivity. The technology can also reduce the temperature generated out of prolong gaming, and provides a pleasing gaming experience.

The variant consists of a side-mounted fingerprint and has a face unlock option as well. The device is packed with a 5000mAH battery and can charge rapidly with the 33W fast charger. Infinix Note 10 Pro is powered with the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.

This smartphone runs XOS 7.6 based on Android 11
The gadget houses a quad-camera set up in the back- a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel black & white sensor. It also offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Dual stereo speakers are also given. 

Infinix Note 10 Pro 
Price: Rs 16,999
8 GB RAM | 256 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB
17.65 cm (6.95 inch) Full HD+ Display
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera
5000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery
MediaTek Helio G95 Processor
33W Charger | 90Hz Refresh Rate

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp