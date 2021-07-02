STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro resumes service, 7,591 ridership on Day 1

The refund was initiated to trip Pass holders as their unused trips had lapsed during the suspension of metro services due to lockdown.

Published: 02nd July 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

After weeks of complete shutdown due to Covid-related curbs, Kochi Metro restarted services on Thursday. Following social distancing and other protocol, the agency had a decent turnout of passengers o

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With strict compliance to Covid protocol, Kochi Metro resumed service from 8am on Thursday. On day one, 7.591 passengers chose to travel on board.The services operated till 8pm and Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) authorities  are pinning their hopes on good patronage from the riders, the pandemic notwithstanding.

KMRL staff  were deployed for random checks inside metro coaches and stations for finding out violations if any, and it was observed that the commuters adhered to  Covid  protocol and followed the KMRL guidelines. “We hardly came across any commuter violating the Covid  guidelines,” said a KMRL officer.

Besides, another aspect which merited attention on the day was the rise in the number of Kochi1 card users compared to the pre-Covid period. The use of Kochi1 app also enabled  commuters to have contactless travel. With Kochi1 app (which is now available on ios platform), the passengers were able to book tickets by a mere two clicks.

The refund was initiated to trip Pass holders as their unused trips had lapsed during the suspension of metro services due to lockdown.Also, the Airport Feeder bus services  between Aluva metro station and Kochi airport resumed from Thursday with strict Covid guidelines,. The first bus service from the airport starts at 7.50am while that from the Aluva metro station is at 8.30am.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp