Kochi Metro resumes service, 7,591 ridership on Day 1

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With strict compliance to Covid protocol, Kochi Metro resumed service from 8am on Thursday. On day one, 7.591 passengers chose to travel on board.The services operated till 8pm and Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) authorities are pinning their hopes on good patronage from the riders, the pandemic notwithstanding.

KMRL staff were deployed for random checks inside metro coaches and stations for finding out violations if any, and it was observed that the commuters adhered to Covid protocol and followed the KMRL guidelines. “We hardly came across any commuter violating the Covid guidelines,” said a KMRL officer.

Besides, another aspect which merited attention on the day was the rise in the number of Kochi1 card users compared to the pre-Covid period. The use of Kochi1 app also enabled commuters to have contactless travel. With Kochi1 app (which is now available on ios platform), the passengers were able to book tickets by a mere two clicks.

The refund was initiated to trip Pass holders as their unused trips had lapsed during the suspension of metro services due to lockdown.Also, the Airport Feeder bus services between Aluva metro station and Kochi airport resumed from Thursday with strict Covid guidelines,. The first bus service from the airport starts at 7.50am while that from the Aluva metro station is at 8.30am.