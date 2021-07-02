STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why not menstrual cups?

After returning to their houses from relief camps, victims of sea erosion in Chellanam realised that sanitary napkins and plastic waste had blocked their sewage pipes.

By Anupama Mili
KOCHI: After returning to their houses from relief camps, victims of sea erosion in Chellanam realised that sanitary napkins and plastic waste had blocked their sewage pipes. Menstruating women, who had to wait for hours in waist-deep water, had little use for sanitary pads anyway, making them think of alternatives.

Recently, nearly 150 women from the area attended an awareness webinar on the use of menstrual cups. Dr Dhanya P Bava, chief gynaecologist at Government Women And Children’s Hospital, Mattancherry, who led the webinar, claims the cup has fewer takers, even among doctors. 

“There is a lack of awareness among women about the advantages of menstrual cups over sanitary napkins. Napkins are costlier and they damage the ecosystem as they are non-biodegradable. Those who faced discomfort  while using cups never try again. But they are very helpful for people during calamities and last longer,” said Dr Dhanya.

Indian Latin Catholic Council recently donated 200 menstrual cups for the women of Chellanam, said corporation councillor Entrita V A.  “We requested an awareness session by Dr Dhanya. During the last rough sea, many women found it hard to get sanitary napkins. Even in relief camps, getting enough supply and disposal of napkins is a problem,” said Entrita. 

FEWER TAKERS
The women of Chellanam are being familiarised to the eco-friendly, reusable alternatives to sanitary napkins

