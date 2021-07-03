A Goddess walks the earth

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Pazhoor Bindu plays Kali, the quintessential feminine embodiment of strength, in Mudiyett, a severely male-dominated art form. With many scintillating performances to her credit, she is a torchbearer of breaking stereotypes

Her face is covered in black makeup, with red and white chuttis beautifully aligned across it. The white garment and red gown she has donned flawlessly resonated with the faint rumble of chilanka around her ankles. An ornamental red vest and a large, magnificent crown (Valiya mudi) completes the look. It is time for Pazhoor Bindu to transform into goddess Kali — transcend the living world and on to those of the mighty. She is one of the first women to perform Mudiyett, a traditional ritual theatre and folk dance drama from Kerala that enacts the mythological tale of a battle between the goddess Kali and the demon Darika.

Her first performance was at a college festival in Kochi, in November 2016. “My father in law and husband were Mudiyett performers. But my entry to it was quite unexpected. During my debut performance, nobody knew that a woman was playing Kali. The news broke afterwards,” she says. Many artists from the community considered it blasphemy. During her second performance at a temple in Haripuram, Ernakulam, few men banned her from donning the headgear. “That delayed the act. It was also the first time I performed the complete story with Purappadu,” she adds.

Fast forward to now, Bindu has performed on around 200 stages across Kerala and heads her troupe, Pazhoor Damodara Marar and Pazhoor Narayana Marar Smaraka Gurukulam to honour the memory of her late father in law, her teacher, and her husband. There are 17 artists in the collective. The resistance towards including women, however, came about only recently, claims Bindu, who adds that almost 600 years ago, women who crossed the age of menopause used to perform Mudiyett.

I am Kali

Bindu sees the past and present of Mudiyett through her beloved character. “Playing Kali has brought me closer to her,” she says. Performing as Kali consumes Bindu, who embodies the rage of the dark goddess. “Once I put on the Valiya mudi, I become her, her rage becomes mine,” says Bindu.

Mudiyett is typically performed in temples by men belonging to marar and kurup castes. It is the tale of Kali defeating Darika, a demon who cannot be murdered by any man. After mobilising the asuras, he plans to dominate the universe, and even defeated Indra, the king of heaven. After exhausting every idea, Lord Siva births Kali a, a reincarnation of the goddess Parvati. Being a woman, Kali vanquishes Darika and his followers, hence saving the world.

There are seven parts to the performance, seven characters, and seven musicians. First Siva and Narada enter the stage. Then comes Darika. Then, Koimbada Nayar, the general of the army enters, followed by Kooli, Siva’s disciple. After Kali enters, the war breaks out, with Kali and Kooli are on one side and Darika and Danavendra on the other. At the end of the five hour-long performance accompanied by chenda and ilathalam, Darika is defeted and peace is restored in the world.

In 2010, Mudiyett became the second art form from Kerala to enter UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Long road ahead

Bindu wants to bring more women into the art form. “I had some female students who started a year back. But the sessions are on hold due to Covid,” Bindu says. Bindu’s daughter joins her as Darika for performances outside temples. Apart from gender stereotypes, Mudiyett also needs to break the barriers of caste, Bindu believes. “Anyone talented, from any walk of the life, should be able to perform it,” she adds.

She is also planning to make a movie to popularise the art, and the script is being developed. “When I started performing, we didn’t even have enough ornaments or accessories. My relatives took my father-in-law’s and husband’s sets to start their own troupes. I performed with the gear I borrowed from another artist.” But in just a year, she was able to buy it from that artist. “The mudi is around 300 years old. It has so much history attached to it, and gives me a sort of divine strength every time I perform,” she adds.