Assault on pregnant woman: Cyber cell’s help sought to trace husband, friend

The police have sought the assistance of the cyber cell to trace those accused in the case relating to the assault on a pregnant woman over dowry in Aluva.

Published: 03rd July 2021 06:51 AM

Pregnant Woman

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have sought the assistance of the cyber cell to trace those accused in the case relating to the assault on a pregnant woman over dowry in Aluva. The investigation team has expressed confidence that the accused persons will be nabbed soon with the police intensifying the search in Ernakulam and other districts.

Nehalath, 22, who is four months pregnant, was allegedly beaten up by her husband Mohammed Ali Jouhar in the presence of her father Salim on Wednesday. Jouhar’s friend Muhadas attacked the woman’s father. After a police complaint was lodged, Jouhar and Muhadas are at large.  The police have also arraigned Jouhar’s mother Subaida, 55, and sisters Shabeena and Shareena as the victim complained that they had also harassed her.

“The cyber cell is helping us trace the duo. We have received some concrete leads about them and they won’t be able to remain underground for long,” a police officer said. 

