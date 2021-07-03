Back to basics

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala has always been a consumer state that sourced its vegetables and grains from neighbouring states. But the pandemic is slowly teaching us the importance of self-sufficiency. This, and increasing unemployment are triggering a farming revolution in the state, with more and more people engaging in farming actvities

‘Agriculture is the foundation of life’

Agriculture Minister P Prasad hailed the efforts of the Paravur panchayat as well as the youngsters who came out to start cultivation in the barren land which is now becoming a prosperous Pokkali field. He said that agriculture is the foundation of life and was happy that it is safe in the hands of the new generation.

“We should make an example out of the passion they have for agriculture.

We get the energy to keep ourselves alive and healthy from the food we eat. So, agriculture is the foundation of our lives. Those who are connected to the earth and farms reserve the right to eat food. If we keep at least one hour aside daily for farming, we will be able to eat poison-free food. The pandemic taught us that health is the most important wealth,” the minister said. He promised to undertake all possible measures to tackle the issues affecting the farming sector.

all hands on deck

Agriculture Minister P Prasad inaugurating the activities at the Pokkali field in Paravur. Simna Santhosh, Paravur block panchayat president, Shinu S K, agriculture assistant, Kottuvally Krishi Bhavan and other administrative officers involved in the project were also present