Church controversial land deals: Plea to review proposal sent

KOCHI: The Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese canonical bodies have written to the Congregation of Oriental Churches in Rome on Thursday, seeking a review and revocation of the plan approved by it. The letter issued by the Oriental Churches proposed a plan for restitution of the losses incurred by the archdiocese due to the controversial land deals by selling two other properties at Kottapady and Devikulam.

The petition, signed by members of the canonical bodies — Consulting Forum and Finance council — of the archdiocese, urged the body to revoke its decision to make an exemption from Canon Law, enabling the major archiepiscopal vicar of the archdiocese to sell its properties at Kottapady and Devikulam without the consent of these two canonical bodies. The plea was sent to the Apostolic Nunciature in New Delhi and the oriental congregation via e-mail.