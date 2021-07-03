Looking to upskill yourself?

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The activities are being done in partnership with several start-ups.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Daily Skills Learning Club, a Kochi-based collective, is on a mission to transform people’s daily routines while they are stuck in the Covid-induced bubble of monotony. Starting with yoga and meditation, the club’s activities are helping youngsters upskill themselves for the job market. The activities are being done in partnership with several start-ups.

The initiative promoted by Subilal K, a Kochi-based ex-serviceman turned entrepreneur, offers several online sessions managed by experts free of cost. “Daily Skills Learning Club was born out of the need to help individuals transform themselves. Being an ex-serviceman, I know the importance of having a healthy body and a sound mind to survive challenging times. There is a deterioration of healthy lifestyle across Kerala and it is high time we address this issue,” said Subilal.

The club is operating a Saas platform for its members to interact and learn new skills. It is offering many career-oriented courses as well. “We are offering specialised training in digital marketing and business consultancy. The sessions are being handled by professionals with hands-on experience in the industry. We are only charging the participants a nominal fee for each session,” he said.The club collaborates with several companies and provides regular updates on job vacancies across different sectors.

“Along with these daily activities that include yoga and meditation, we are offering live training programmes too. There is an unlimited collection of recorded classes for the members which gets updated every month. Besides, we organise weekend discussions for members to improve their English language skills. The topics of discussions include health and wellness, emotional intelligence, information technology, trading and investment, entrepreneurship, law and order, digital marketing and life coaching,” he added. Interested candidates can check their website: community. daily skills.co.in

