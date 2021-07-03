Musical gift for the maestro

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When the teachers and management of St John’s School, Anchal, decided to put together a birthday present for music director M Jayachandran who is completing 25 years of his music career, they didn’t have to think much about it. The musician was a graceful presence on many special occasions in the school. A team led by the school’s music teacher Aswathy Remjish made a musical tribute to Jayachandran by rendering 25 popular songs he composed.

The music video comprising 25 Malayalam songs was gifted to Jayachandran on June 14, his birthday, by Cardinal Baselios Mar Cleemis Bava and St John’s School’s local manager Fr Bovas Mathew at the music director’s house. An elated Jayachandran took to his official social media page to share the gift he received, and the post has now crossed more than one lakh views.

“He is always close to us. Apart from the day being his birthday, it was special for him as he completed the silver jubilee in his music career. When I shared the idea of combining selected 25 songs composed by him, our music teacher was thrilled. She chose 25 teachers from our 100 staff members. All of them, including our principal Susan, practised the songs online because the school was closed. Later we shot them singing live inside the school auditorium. We are very happy that he liked it and posted about it on his social media page,” says Fr Bovas who coordinated the music video.

Jayachandran appreciated the effort taken by the school teachers even during a pandemic. “He has arranged a surprise gift for our teachers. He wishes to autograph the book which the teachers used to make notes for the medley of 25 songs, as a message of gratitude for them,” says Fr Bovas.