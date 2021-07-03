STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On a journey called life

This week, we review ‘Yathra’ by Aromal Chekaver

Published: 03rd July 2021 06:41 AM

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Aromal GK aka Aromal Chekaver’s single ‘Yathra’ is a Malayalam pop number he wrote, composed, arranged, and performed. “The context of the song is the first kiss. I believe, for most of us, the first kiss is always a special and memorable one. The song travels through the emotions experienced after one kisses someone they love for the first time, and the dreams about a happy tomorrow that bloom in their head,” says Aromal, a Thiruvananthapuram native.

The slow strums on the guitar harmonised with melodies, Cajon, and a few other percussion instruments give the track a pleasant tone. The change in chords in several parts, brings in the turbulence of emotions people feel, which has a tint of darkness, that Aromal manages to portray well. “While keeping the pleasant, positive mood, I have incorporated certain dark elements to indicate mixed emotions.

Not just in relationships, but in life, in general, ups and downs are two sides of a coin,” says Aromal.The song also features retro influences. “When a gramophone is played, there is a peculiar sound in between. I have incorporated that in the song too,” he added.

According to Aromal, the music video that’s titled ‘Yathra’ (journey) was released now, when most people are sitting at home, and the travel services are also limited.  Within two weeks of release, Yathra has managed to garner positive responses from many. The KSRTC bus featured in the music video also resonated with many audiences. “Many commented that the song made them feel like they went on a journey,” says Aromal

The single ‘Yathra’ is part of Aromal’s debut album Hope, which is expected to release next year. Ankur Jajoo illustrated and animated the video while Sreejith Sreenivasan gave subtitles. The song is co-produced, mix and mastered by Arun K Ramachandran. The melodica was played by Jo Marshal, the guitar by Amal Mithu and bass by Jomon Joseph. The youngster had also received the Social Mob App’s most-streamed track of the year award for his single ‘Sunday Morning’. 

YouTube: Aromal Chekaver
Instagram: @aromal_chekaver

