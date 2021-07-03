Paravur’s Pokkali revival

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Paravur block panchayat ranks the second-highest in Pokkali paddy cultivation in Ernakulam district. But the lack of labour and equipment needed to execute modern farming techniques hinders the large-scale production of this indigenous variety.

Now, Paravur block panchayat has initiated a new project in association with cooperative banks in the area, to attract more young minds to join farming. “Panchayat will provide seeds through Krishi Bhavan. We are also working with cooperative banks to give a loan at low rates to farmers so they can afford machinery, which will eventually increase productivity.

Kottuvally, Ezhikkara, and Chittattukara grama panchayats, with the highest area of Pokkali farms, will benefit the most from the project. We held discussions with agricultural development officers too,” said Simna Santhosh, Paravur block panchayat president.

Young farmers

Nearly 45 boys, who are inmates of the St Joseph’s boys home, Koonammavu, were introduced to Pokkali farming as part of the project. The scheme titled ‘Nallezhuth’ converted 10 acres of barren land into Pokkali fields. Shinu S K, agriculture assistant, Kottuvally Krishi Bhavan, said that the youngsters were taught by traditional farmers to prepare the land. Pokkali rice is harvested after 110 days.

“The children had been cultivating vegetables in 4.5 acres of land. They were interested in farming. This Pokkali paddy field is close to their hostel and they can monitor the crops when they have the time. This indigenous breed of paddy has a geological indication tag,” added Shinu.

Pokkali received its name from its ability to grow above a man’s height. Pokkam translates to height in Malayalam.

Pokkali rice does not need extra manure. It can survive heavy rain and floods. Besides, the same field can be reused to breed prawns every six months. The block panchayat has allocated Rs 10 lakh between three panchayats. Simna added that they will also support the sale of the Pokkali rice in the open market.