This family of teachers believe in staying rooted

My brother Jinu V George is a higher secondary school teacher and he also enjoys farming.

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever since his childhood, James V George, an assistant professor teaching commerce at SH College, Thevara, used to assist his father V K Varkey — who was also a teacher — with farming in their paddy field. As a child, going to school and playing with his friends in his ‘mud-stained’ clothes seemed like an insult to him. But later in life, he realised his passion for the paddy fields. This is why, even after taking up a job at a city college, he preferred to never give up on farming.

“I have been handling the paddy cultivation on our 1.25-acre land since my father passed away in 2019. My brother Jinu V George is a higher secondary school teacher and he also enjoys farming. Our mother Mary K U is our guide. I don’t remember my family ever stopping paddy cultivation in our field in Nagapuzha near Thodupuzha. For more than seven years, I have been travelling from there to the college in Ernakulam every day,” he says. 

Apart from grooming his own paddy field, James also helps other farmers in the neighbourhood. He stocks several varieties of rice seeds and helps new farmers sow them. James’s wife Sona George, an assistant professor at New Man College, Thodupuzha, also helps him.“Since the whole family is interested in farming, we are able to move ahead. My seventy-year-old mother still remembers the measurements for seeds and manure,” he says. 

James believes that the government should provide subsidies to farmers to help them survive. Even if it doesn’t help in large-scale reclamation of land, it would definitely help the ecosystem, he says. “Farmers will not leave their farms if they get good returns. The majority of farmers in my neighbourhood stopped cultivation after facing immense loss over the years,” he says. 

James, a professor of commerce at a city college is a farmer at heart. He is proof that farming can always be a part of our lives, if we have the passion for it

