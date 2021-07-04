Lakshadweep admin disengages 193 casual labourers in tourism sector

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid continuing protest against the new reforms and rationalisation of staff, the Lakshadweep administration decided to disengage 193 casual labourers for two months citing financial crunch and tourism off season.

The society for promotion of nature tourism and sports (SPORTS) under Lakshadweep tourism will disengage 151 casual labourers while the Lakshadweep Tourism Development Corporation (LTDC) will disengage 42 casual labourers with effect from July 5, said Collector S Asker Ali in two separate orders issued on Saturday.

Due to the closure of tourist season, there has been no tourism activity in the island and the society decided to disengage 151 casual labourers as their services are not required presently. There has been no tourism activity since March 2021 and only limited activities during the past one year, said the order. “There has been the practice of disengagement of casual labourers during tourist off season in the past.

We had disengaged 312 and 207 labourers in SPORTS during 2018-19 and 2019-20,” said the collector who is also the MD of Lakshadweep Tourism. The order issued by LTDC said there was the practice of disengagement during off season before LTDC took over the operation of Lakshadweep Diving Academy. The units in charges of both offices have been directed to implement the order and file a compliance report.