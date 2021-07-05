STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
146 international passengers fly to UAE from Kochi airport today as Rapid PCR testing becomes operational

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management amended the travel protocol for Indian passengers with mandatory Rapid PCR negative certificate taken within four hours before departure

International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport.

International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Rapid PCR testing facility set up at the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) at its international terminal became functional, aiding 146 passengers to travel to UAE on Monday.

The Rapid PCR testing, which is mandatory for travel to UAE, gave the results in less than half an hour, and the passengers took the Etihad flight EY247, which departed from the Kochi airport at 8:15 am, a CIAL release said here.

Though the ban on international air travel is effective till July 31, due to the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic, a special arrangement made between India and certain countries permits passengers to fly to some international sectors through Air bubble operations, the release said. 

"In continuation with this, the Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management amended the travel protocol for Indian passengers on its June 19 circular permitting them to arrive UAE with the compliance of rules including a mandatory Rapid PCR negative certificate taken within four hours before the departure," the release said.

S Suhas, managing director of CIAL, took steps to find suitable labs which were authorised by Kerala Medical Corporation Ltd for operating the Rapid PCR testing centre. CIAL commissioned the facility on June 28. CIAL’s testing centre at Terminal-3 can carry out the test on 200 passengers in an hour, the release said.

