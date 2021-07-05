Aluva dowry row: Police slapped weaker sections on accused, alleges women’s panel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The incident of physical assault against a pregnant woman by her husband and mother-in-law demanding more dowry in Aluva turned murkier with the Kerala State Women’s Commission alleging that the police slapped only weak charges against the accused.

“It’s found that the police have not imposed strong sections. The commission will make serious intervention into the issue. We have directed the police to file a report. Besides, the commission will examine the copy of FIR and other documents and act strongly to provide justice to the victim,” said Shiji Sivaji, member of the Women’s Commission.

The police registered the case as per the complaint lodged by Nehelath, 22, a native of Alangad, with the Aluva West police. Commission members Shiji Sivaji and M S Thara visited the survivor at a private hospital in Aluva, where she was admitted, and collected her statements.

The members also sought the state government’s intervention into the incident.

The police registered the case against five persons, including her husband Mohammed Ali Jowhar, 28, and mother-in-law Subaida, 55, on Thursday.

Besides, sisters-in-law Shebeena and Shereena and Jowhar’s friend Muhtas were also booked in the case registered under Sections 498 (A) (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or other means) of the Indian Penal Code.

Jowhar and his friend Safal were arrested on Saturday, while the others are yet to be arrested. As per the complaint, the woman had been harassed by her husband and mother-in-law demanding more dowry.

The assault came to light after Salim, father of the survivor, arrived at the house of Nehalath and Jowhar at South Mariyapadi around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

Jowhar hit the survivor on her face and kicked her stomach.

Although Salim intervened, he was also beaten up.

Meanwhile, Shamsudheen, father-in-law of the victim, told media that family issues were projected as harassment demanding dowry.

