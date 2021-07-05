STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress, CPM support campaign to open Old Aluva-Munnar Road

The entry point of Old Munnar Road at Pooyamkutty which was blocked by the Forest department in 2012. (Photo| Albin Mathew/EPS)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The campaign to open the Old Aluva-Munnar Royal way for traffic has gained momentum with the CPM and Congress coming out in support of the long standing demand.

Meanwhile, the Kuttampuzha panchayat committee members trekked up to Pooyamkutty hydro electric project area on Saturday and is planning to pass a resolution demanding to open the road.

The Mangulam Panchayat in Idukki district, ruled by CPM, has already passed a resolution demanding the same.  

The road passes through the reserve forest of Pooyamkutty under Malayattoor forest division.

The Congress Mankulam mandalam committee has announced a public rights declaration march through the disputed road on August 8 demanding to open the road for traffic.

Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose will lead the march and Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan will inaugurate the reception meeting at Pooyamkutty at 5pm.

“We have extended support to the demand from the very beginning and the district committees in Idukki and Ernakulam are also supporting the demand. We have taken up the issue with Public Works Minister Mohammed Riyas. The road will help the development of the area and the residents of Kuttampuzha and Mankulam will benefit from it,” said CPM Kothamangalam area secretary R Anil Kumar. 

Shaji Payyanickal, president of Kuttampuzha panchayat grama vikasana samithi and Kannan, a tribal resident of the Panthapra colony in Kuttampuzha have filed a Public Interest Litigation petition before Kerala High Court on November 12, 2020, demanding to declare the royal road as state property and to direct the forest department not to obstruct development of the road. Around 30 cases have been filed in the court in this regard. 

The Old Aluva-Munnar Road or Royal Road was in existence since 1200 AD and was used to transport agricultural goods and sandal wood from Munnar to Muziris, said Fr Kuriakose Kannampalliyil, chairman of Kuttampuzha Jana Samrakshana Samithi that has been leading the campaign for the past three years.

The old Aluva-Munnar Road was in existence from 1200 AD and it was relaid by Poonjar Kovilakom to access Kanan Devan Hills in 1877.

It was used by the native people to transport agricultural goods and sandal wood to Old Muziris port. 

"Later, the British took over the Kanan Devan Hills on lease to cultivate tea coffee and cardamom. In 1880, the British relaid the road and constructed culverts and bridges to facilitate smooth transport of hill produce to the Cochin Port. The road has 15m to 50m width and is motorable even now,” he said. 

Around half-a-km stretch of the road at Karinthiri section was damaged during the great deluge in 1924. From Perumbankuthu to Munnar, the road passes through Mankulam and Viripara which are inhabited areas.

The forest department has objected to the opening of the road as it passes through 10km of reserve forest from Pooyamkutty to Peendimedu.

In 1981, KSEB had relaid the road for the construction of Pooyamkutty hydro electric project.

However, the project was abandoned and in 2012, Kuttampuzha range officer closed the road denying entry to the public. As per revenue records the road comes under the works department.

