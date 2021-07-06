STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Catholic Church condoles demise of Fr Stan Swamy  

The Catholic Church in Kerala mourned Jesuit priest, Fr Stan Swamy on Monday.

Published: 06th July 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Father Stan Swamy

Late Father Stan Swamy (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Catholic Church in Kerala mourned Jesuit priest, Fr Stan Swamy on Monday. “Fr Stan was a person who stood for the rights of people and became the voice for those who were denied justice in society. Has Stan Swamy got justice? still remains a question in the conscience of society,” said Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil, head of the Varapuzha Archdiocese.

According to Archbishop Kalathiparambil, Fr Stan was a humanitarian who stood by the weaker sections of society and his demise was shocking. Fr Stan, 84, a tribal rights activist who stood by the poor and voiceless of society, passed away at the Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai. He was arrested for suspected Maoist links in the Elgar Parishad case last year, Kalathiparambil said in a statement.

“His entire life was dedicated to the uplift of tribals and other weaker sections of society. Though he was arrested due to suspected Maoist links, the investigation team was unable to prove any of the allegations. His death is a shock to social conscience,” said Archbishop Kalathiparambil.Meanwhile, the Kerala Catholic Bishop’s Council has also expressed grief over Fr Stan’s demise. 

