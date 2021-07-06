STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Life after Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Surviving a condition like tuberculosis may come with dangerous repercussions that need caution

Published: 06th July 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

tuberculosis

For representational purposes

By Dr Tinku Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Tuberculosis is a chronic multisystem disease caused by mycobacterium tuberculosis. It spreads through droplet infection, meaning germs expelled from the patient’s mouth while speaking, coughing or sneezing. It enters the lungs of whoever inhales it. A person may recover to full health almost completely after finishing antitubercular chemotherapy. But some are bound to suffer complications and relapse. 

Bronchiectasis:

Chronic condition where the walls of the bronchi are thickened from inflammation and infection. Tuberculosis can cause Bronchiectasis. A person with permanent damage to the lungs is more prone to develop recurrent cough, breathlessness, blood-tinged expectoration and fever because the lungs can no longer effectively expel infectious germs and potentially toxic substances. The most common way to diagnose post-TB bronchiectasis is with a chest X-ray or a CT scan.

The goal of bronchiectasis treatment is to prevent recurrent infections. This is done by giving adequate antibiotic coverage for the identified pathogen in sputum or bronchoscopic lavage sample. Once the acute phase settles patient should continue mucous thinning medications and chest physiotherapy for postural drainage of secretions. In case of any life-threatening situations like coughing out blood, patient should consider the option of surgical removal of the affected portion of lung or else a temporary closure of the bleeding vessel by Bronchial artery embolization.

Pulmonary Aspergilloma
Aspergillosis is an infection caused by the fungus aspergillus. Aspergillomas are formed when the fungus grows in clump inside a lung cavity. The cavity is often created by tuberculosis or any other chronic infection. Most often you may be asymptomatic and notice symptoms like recurrent cough and haemoptysis. Similar to bronchiectasis, aspergilloma is often diagnosed during imaging studies. Many people never develop symptoms. Often, no treatment is needed unless you are coughing up blood.

Post-TB obstructive airway disease (OAD)
Although post-TB OAD is well-documented, TB patients are not routinely counselled or followed up for post-tuberculous breathing difficulty which mimics asthma. Often such patients are wrongly treated for TB on multiple occasions on the basis of chronic cough, expectoration or haemoptysis. The exact pathogenesis of post-TB OAD is not clear but an immunological phenomenon might be contributing to it due to extensive destruction of the lung leading to fibrosis of the airways. OAD should be considered when a patient reports of new-onset of breathlessness mainly on exertion after completion of anti TB treatment. A periodic pulmonary function test (PFT) may be beneficial to detect pulmonary impairment early in its course. Often these cases are managed with inhalational medications and respiratory muscle strengthening exercises.

Tracheal/Bronchial stenosis
Tracheobronchial stenosis is often the result of endobronchial tuberculosis which is often missed in people who suffer from pulmonary TB. The affected group suffers from progressive breathlessness and recurrent respiratory infections especially due to collapse of the lung beyond the stenotic segments. It exists in 10-40% of patients with pulmonary involvement. Often a CT scan of the chest and bronchoscopic evaluation is required to diagnose this disorder and a bronchoscopic or surgical treatment is the only way to correct it. Proper counselling to people who suffer from pulmonary tuberculosis and a regular follow up even after completion of anti-TB therapy is absolutely essential to detect most of these complications as they may develop anytime during or after TB treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp