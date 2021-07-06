STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nettoor tragedy: Nawas stood staring at waters that claimed his kids

The friends and relatives of Nawas and Shamila of Beena Manzil, Peringattuparambu, in Nettoor have no words to console the couple.

Published: 06th July 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 12:49 PM

Adhil, Ebin and Ashna

By Express News Service

For, the family was dealt a cruel blow when their two children drowned after their boat capsize on Monday.

Their relatives said both Ashna and her younger brother Adil were familiar faces in the area as they were studious and interested in extra-curricular activities. “We all loved the children as they were very friendly and always ready to help others,” said a relative. Ashna was known for cake-making as she used to make different types of cakes that were a hit among the people.

“She was a wonderful cake-maker. People from faraway places used to give orders for her cakes,” said councillor Riyaz K Mohammed. People burst into tears when they saw Nawas standing near the accident site and staring at the waters which took the lives of his dear ones.

“We don’t know how to console him. Fate can’t be this cruel to anyone,” said a local resident. Riyaz said people saw both Ashna and Adil standing near the backwaters with a cake in their hand. Ashna had prepared the cake for the birthday party of one of her friend’s at Konthuruthy while Ebin Paul and Praveen came on the boat from Konthuruthy to collect the cake from Ashna.

“The children decided to go by boat because it was the fastest way to reach Konthuruthy from Nettoor,” said P J Joseph, a local resident. The friends of Ebin Paul also broke down unable to console Ebin’s younger sibling, Albin, who reached the spot looking for his brother.

