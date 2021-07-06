STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman fears missing husband in detention, police say he eloped with lover

Mystery shrouds a man-missing case registered at Kunnathunadu police station in Ernakulam with the wife stating that her husband was kidnapped by some anti-social elements for extortion.

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Mystery shrouds a man-missing case registered at Kunnathunadu police station in Ernakulam with the wife stating that her husband was kidnapped by some anti-social elements for extortion. But the police maintain that the person had eloped with another woman. On February 11, a case was registered at the Kunnathunadu police station based on a man-missing complaint lodged by the father of the missing person.  

The father said that his 34-year-old son, Siraj, went missing from the house at Ambalampadi where he was staying with his family. According to the complaint, Siraj had left home in his car around 2pm on February 8 and had not returned since. 

The matter took a surprising turn when Siraj’s wife approached the Kerala High Court, in March, with a petition stating that the police were not divulging any information about the missing person and she feared that her husband was under illegal detention of some anti-social elements for extracting money. “We investigated the matter and filed a report before the court. Based on the report, the court dismissed the petition,” said a police officer.

The police report said the missing man was in a relationship with another woman while he was working in Dubai. Though his parents and relatives were against the relationship and did not permit him to return to Dubai, he continued to be in touch with the woman.

On February 7, he left the house, and his mobile phone trail revealed that he, along with the other woman, went to Bengaluru and then eloped with her to Mumbai, the police report said.

