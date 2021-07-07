14 die, 1,468 new Covid cases in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Tuesday reported 1,468 fresh Covid cases and 14 related fatalities. With just 868 patients testing negative for the virus, the number of recoveries was way lower than new cases. The total number of active cases in the district stands at 12,338. The areas that reported the highest number of cases on the day are Thrikkakara and Njarakkal with 42 and 40 people respectively testing positive for the virus.

