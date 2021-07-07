Car knocks down woman walker

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An evening walker at Kaloor international stadium was injured after a speeding car knocked her down on Tuesday evening. The injured is Disha Gopi, 36, Vyllopilli House, North Janatha Road. Police said the incident occurred around 7 pm when the car lost control and hit her. Passersby alerted the police and shifted the injured to a hospital.

Police said the driver, Teddy, was taken into the custody after people said he reeked of alcohol. Shyam Kumar, husband of the injured, told TNIE that his wife suffered injuries on her left leg. “Police need to restrict vehicle movement at the stadium in the evening as a lot of people are using the stadium roundabout for walking, especially after the lockdown restrictions have been eased,” he said.