Cochin Port Trust’s plots across city up for grabs

To revive business opportunities in the city, Cochin Port Trust has floated e-tenders for its plots and buildings in and around Kochi

Published: 07th July 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: Opening up many investment opportunities after the second wave of Covid, the Cochin Port has floated e-tenders for its plots in Kochi, including Willingdon, Puthuvypeen, and Vallarpadam, to be leased for 30 years. According to officials, plots in the northern end of Cochin Port Trust are being lined up for the tender, including its office. 

Around 4.39 acres of land is available in Willingdon island for setting up dry cargo handling, storage, and allied facilities like terminals for handling bulk cement and bagging plants. The existing Port Trust office of 25,000sqft is also up for lease since its staff relocated to other offices. “Another 6,000 sqft area has also been put up for tender. It is ideal for setting up an educational or management institute. The last date for submission is August 2,” the official added.

Where and what?
A three-acre plot in Puthuvypeen SEZ, ideal for installing a cryogenic warehouse that utilises cold energy generated at the LNG terminal during the re-gasification process, is also being put up for e-tender. Four more plots measuring 6.78 acres each, near the abandoned Ernakulam Terminus railway station, suitable for port-related commercial or warehouse activities and hospitality purposes will also be made avaialble for tendering.

In Vallarpadam, three plots of 11.5 acres each are listed. A successful bidder can utilise up to 15 per cent of the total area of each plot for allied activities like fuel stations, hotels, restaurants and food court. 
Near New Mattanchery bridge junction, Willingdon island, a 0.45-acre plot along NH 966 B — ideal for non-port related activities including commercial complexes, shops, hotels, restaurants, workshops, servicing centres and hospitality activities — is being put up for lease.

25,000 SQFT
building that is currently the Cochin Port Trust office is also up for lease since its staff relocated to other offices. Around 4.39 acres of land is available in Willingdon island for setting up dry cargo handling, storage, and allied facilities like terminals for handling bulk cement and bagging plants.

