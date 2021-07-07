CSML’s Smart Roads to be completed by Sept

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) is planning to complete its major road works in Ernakulum by September. While presenting the details at the fourth City Level Advisory Forum (CLAF), CSML CEO Jafar Malik said the progress of road works in West Kochi was affected by the poor performance of the contractor.

“The development works of hospitals are also progressing and Mattanchery hospital will be completed by December. The foundation works of Syed Mohammed Bridge and Calvathy School are in progress. The market rehabilitation project is expected to be completed by July and the tender for the new market building will also be awarded this month. The Marine Drive Walkway will be completed by mid-July,” said Malik.

The CLAF meeting discussed the project progress and the issues faced during the implementation of the project. It was attended by Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, T J Vinod and K J Maxi, MLA , District Collector S Suhas, Kochi DCP Aishwarya Dongre and CSML officials.

In the meeting, it was also pointed out that there has been a delay in implimentation of smart city projects due to various reasons, the Covid pandemic being one of them . The CLAF members also said CSML has to make up for the lost time and expedite implementation of ongoing projects. The forum also suggested conducting separate meetings with ward councillors and extended their support for ensuring the successful completion of projects. They suggested that all the road projects be completed on priority.

During the meeting, CLAF members noted that taking up the sewerage project in Mattanchery may not be practical considering the pandemic, and proposed a joint meeting be planned to decide the way forward.

It was also suggested that the fund allotted to CSML for the canal rejuvenation can be transferred towards the Operation Breakthrough. This will enable the agency to take up rejuvenation activities of Mullassery canal and Rameswaram Kalvathy canal. The members suggested that CSML explore the possibility of replacing non-starter projects with new ones that improve the city’s infrastructure and provide smart solutions to problems of its residents.