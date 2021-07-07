STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five days since its resumption, Kochi Metro ridership nearly doubles

Nearly  a week after the resumption of Kochi Metro services post lockdown, the  Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is witnessing a steady increase in daily average ridership.

Published: 07th July 2021 06:38 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly  a week after the resumption of Kochi Metro services post lockdown, the  Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is witnessing a steady increase in daily average ridership. On July 1, the first day of restarting the services,  a total of  7,586 commuters travelled in the train. After five days, on July 5, the ridership went up to 14,351, almost double the number on the first day of service resumption. 

“With the increasing trend of passenger ridership and considering the ongoing Covid situation, the Kochi Metro has taken all safety measures such as thermal screening, contactless ticketing, regular sanitisation of trains & stations, and social distancing,” said a KMRL officer. KMRL has also started frequent checks by the security personnel in stations and trains to ensure all protocols are strictly followed by commuters.

“Commuters are also considering Kochi Metro to be a safe mode of travel during the pandemic. A sudden increase in the ridership during morning and evening peak hours has also been noticed. KMRL is keenly monitoring the passenger density to regulate an adequate number of trains in service to prevent overcrowding,” he added.

