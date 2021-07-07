Man gets 20-year jail for abusing, torturing his kids

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam District Additional Special Court on Tuesday awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine Rs 11.7 lakh to a person for sexually abusing his minor daughter and physically torturing his minor son within Kuruppumpady police station limits in 2018.

According to police, the convicted person was a liquor addict who abused and tortured his children when their mother was away at the workplace. It was following a tip-off from the neighbours that the Child Welfare Committee rescued the children. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. The fine amount realised from the accused should be given to victims for their rehabilitation, court said.