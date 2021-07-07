Traders’ strike total in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The shutters-down call given by the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) was total in the district with more than 1,000 members of the traders’ organisation not opening their establishments. The strike call saw even medical shops and hotels downing their shutters to express their solidarity.

“What the government is doing right now is not logical,” said Jacob P P, state committee secretary and Ernakulam district president of KVVES. “It should take into consideration the hardships faced by traders who are unable to open their stores. Many have ended their lives unable to solve their financial issues due to lack of revenue,” he said.

“Guidelines like keeping only 50% of the shops open, and that too just from 7am to 5pm, are illogical. If the aim is to arrest the spread of Covid, reducing the number of shops and shopping time will only do the opposite. Keeping all shops open and increasing the time period will allow customers to spread out, thereby thinning the crowds at a particular shop,” Jacob said. “If the government doesn’t relent, we will be forced to open the shops voluntarily in violation of government’s directives,” he said.