STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

We need to save our saviours

As we honour and celebrate doctors this June, we also need to think about safeguarding their lives and interests

Published: 07th July 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr George Thayil
Express News Service

KOCHI: Members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) participated in a nationwide protest on June 18 demanding a central law to prevent violence against healthcare workers. With the slogan ‘Save the Saviours’, the doctors urged the government to enhance security features in all medical facilities. Of late, attacks on doctors are being continuously reported from different parts of the country.  IMA appealed to state and central governments to recognise doctors who died of Covid after contracting the virus in the line of duty and award solatium to their families.

When a Journalist asked a general audience what describe a good doctor, the answers varied but had common denominators — listener, compassionate, committed, humanitarian, attentive, patient, competent, healing, and ethical.

Physical assaults on doctors are relatively rare in other countries, but unfortunately, quite common in India. If a patient in the emergency room or intensive care unit, in a critical state, succumbs to their illness, the doctor who delivers the bad news is assaulted by the relatives. Recently, in north India and in Kerala when critically sick Covid patients died, the relatives assaulted and threatened the doctors and damaged the hospital. This act is very disheartening and can demoralise the future doctors of our country. 

We should understand that medicine is not a smooth road. Anger against doctors or health care  professionals is justifiable if family members believe that they have been wronged. But violence is never a solution. Not long ago having a doctor in the family was a source of significant pride and this tradition was passed down to generations. Now, some doctors are actively discouraging their children from a future in medicine, out of fear.

A doctor will be close to 40 when he becomes a specialist or super-specialist. No other profession has such a long incubation period. Surely he or she is entitled to respect – and understanding if there is a medical error. You must understand, that every doctor will do only what is best for the patient.

WHY THE VIOLENCE
Some of the reasons attributed to the violence include misunderstanding between doctors and patients or their families, cost of medical care and a delay in attending to the patient. The finding of a study by the IMA revealed that more than 75 per cent of doctors across the country have faced at least some form of violence.  Doctors faced maximum violence when providing emergency services, with as many as 48.8 per cent of such incidents reported from ICU’s or after a patient had undergone surgery, the study said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp