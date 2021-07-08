STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All about the flavour

Capital city-based sisters have been selling home-made chocolates in different flavours for sweet lovers across south India

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Who doesn’t love chocolates? Be it a celebration, or a lazy Sunday evening, chocolate can instantly make everything better.It is also a great gift, goes well with almost any dessert and is, in simple words, the versatile sweet king! But, the making of chocolate is what truly helps it stand out.The Thiruvananthapuram-based sisters Czimkhy R V and Ginkhy R V have been cooking some of the best homemade chocolate delights available in the state in a variety of flavours. Their venture ‘RoCho Chocolates’ started as a hobby, where they distributed chocolate delights to friends and family, says Ginkhy, who is a post-graduate student in Architecture. “Our friends encouraged us to start a venture. We created a page on Instagram and started selling our products and it became an instant hit,” she says. Both milk and white chocolate flavours are available in bars and also in small packets of 100, 250 and 300 grams. High-quality cocoa powder and an outsourced chocolate compound are used to bring out milk chocolates including RoCho Almendra, Spec’Mix, coconutfills, caramel delight and Oreo. White chocolate includes two unique variants- Fragaria and Mangifera which include dried fruits and nuts. All the flavours are available as bar chocolates too.  

Rocho Fragaria, bar chocolate with dried strawberries in white chocolate is the bestseller. Other most savoured varieties include roasted almond and hazelnut. “There are a few ingredients that are common in all our chocolates — almonds, nuts and caramel. They go very well with white or milk chocolate. For those who love dark chocolate, the Oreo-flavoured one is a must-have,” shares Ginkhy. Most of the different types of chocolates on their menu were inspired by the flavours suggested by their friends and family. There are also classic dark, white and milk chocolates with a range of fillings — dry fruits, Nutella, caramel and coconut. “Kiwi chocolate is one of my favourite flavours. We are planning to add many more,” she says. 

The venture also offers gift boxes for events with an assortment of customised chocolate bars. “We have divided our roles as per our convenience and skills for making, wrapping, managing accounts, delivery and even marketing,” said Czimkhy, who is a final year Homeopathy student. 

@RoCho_chocolates on Instagram
Avaialble in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh

