All hands on deck: Preps beefed up for third Covid wave

The healthcare sector is working hard to prepare for the next wave of Covid infection expected in September, with focus on paediatric care

By Anupama Mili
KOCHI: In view of an anticipated third wave of Covid, the health sector is trying to increase its efficiency. While its primary focus is still vaccinating the maximum number of people, officials in the district said the paediatric section is also being ramped up as the third wave is expected to affect children more. 

“To begin with, we are assessing the gaps in capacity building. This includes both infrastructure as well as manpower,” said Dr Sudhakar, nodal officer for surveillance in the district.He said that the health department is studying data from the last two waves to formulate the best response when cases peak.

The number of cases, number of admissions, ICU beds and oxygen beds used, and availability of ventilators are being studied. The focus is on reducing fatalities. “Similarly, more paediatric ICUs and ventilators will be set up. Two hospitals — General Hospital and Medical College Hospital — will exclusively handle health issues in children. We are hiring experienced staff in the ICUs and on the field. All the sections are directed to give a detailed report on their vacancies,” Dr Sudhakar said.

A walk-in-interview will be conducted for the post of junior public health nurse to various healthcare institutions in the district on July 8 and 9 on a contract basis. Applicants should have passed SSLC and diploma in nursing (ANM) and should have KNMC registration. They should report at the District Medical Office with original and copies of certificates and biodata at 10am. The interview will conclude at 5pm.

