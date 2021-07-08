STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Beautiful escape

The Ernakulam KSRTC bus station has been in the headlines for many things — lack of facilities to the presence of anti-social elements.

Published: 08th July 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

In Kerala, St+art India has already beautified the walls near Kasaragod beach, Coconut Bazaar in Kozhikode and Kendriya Vidyalaya in Thiruvananthapuram

By LIKHITHA PRASANNA 
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam KSRTC bus station has been in the headlines for many things — lack of facilities to the presence of anti-social elements. But now, it is being talked about for the huge painting that covers the entire depot building. The initiative, named #DonateAWall,  launched by Asian Paints in association with St+art India, a Delhi-based NGO, has been beautifying public spaces around the country. They reached Kochi after covering five other states. 

Zero from Delhi and Abhijith Acharya from Nashik were the artists who took up the masterpiece. “Our brief was to do something that resonates with Kerala, and touches upon women empowerment. One of the first things we saw ahead of starting the work was women selling lottery tickets and garlands, so that became the centre of the art piece,” says Zero over the phone from Mumbai. Though he loved the people and culture he saw here, the weather played spoilsport. “Imagine beginning to paint on a sunny day, and then it rains out of nowhere,” he quips. 

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar has always had the eye and heart for art and artists, and he is more than thrilled about the art project that is now the eye candy of the bus station. “Such initiatives have my full support. When the pandemic is over, we will involve more local artists and give them opportunities to create art in public spaces and hence make them unique,” he said. 

In a Forest School in Assam, artists drew portraits of the wild to convey the importance of wildlife conservation. Another wall in Kolkata illustrated the city’s love for sports. A societal wall in Delhi NCR speaks volumes about community living while in Lucknow, it celebrates farmers, the unsung heroes of our society. The art is installed after getting necessary permission from the state governments. S Akmal, project manager, St+art India Foundation, had said that they picked the KSRTC bus stand because of its great visibility. Not just Kochiites, but most Malayalis who live and travel across the state come to the bus station which has been awaiting a facelift for a while now.  KSRTC officials wholeheartedly welcomed the suggestion.

St+art has already organised numerous  public art projects across Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Goa, Chennai and Coimbatore

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp