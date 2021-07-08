Beautiful escape

LIKHITHA PRASANNA By

KOCHI: The Ernakulam KSRTC bus station has been in the headlines for many things — lack of facilities to the presence of anti-social elements. But now, it is being talked about for the huge painting that covers the entire depot building. The initiative, named #DonateAWall, launched by Asian Paints in association with St+art India, a Delhi-based NGO, has been beautifying public spaces around the country. They reached Kochi after covering five other states.

Zero from Delhi and Abhijith Acharya from Nashik were the artists who took up the masterpiece. “Our brief was to do something that resonates with Kerala, and touches upon women empowerment. One of the first things we saw ahead of starting the work was women selling lottery tickets and garlands, so that became the centre of the art piece,” says Zero over the phone from Mumbai. Though he loved the people and culture he saw here, the weather played spoilsport. “Imagine beginning to paint on a sunny day, and then it rains out of nowhere,” he quips.

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar has always had the eye and heart for art and artists, and he is more than thrilled about the art project that is now the eye candy of the bus station. “Such initiatives have my full support. When the pandemic is over, we will involve more local artists and give them opportunities to create art in public spaces and hence make them unique,” he said.

In a Forest School in Assam, artists drew portraits of the wild to convey the importance of wildlife conservation. Another wall in Kolkata illustrated the city’s love for sports. A societal wall in Delhi NCR speaks volumes about community living while in Lucknow, it celebrates farmers, the unsung heroes of our society. The art is installed after getting necessary permission from the state governments. S Akmal, project manager, St+art India Foundation, had said that they picked the KSRTC bus stand because of its great visibility. Not just Kochiites, but most Malayalis who live and travel across the state come to the bus station which has been awaiting a facelift for a while now. KSRTC officials wholeheartedly welcomed the suggestion.

St+art has already organised numerous public art projects across Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Goa, Chennai and Coimbatore